A man who raped his five-year-old cousin in 2017 raped the same cousin in 2019 upon his release on parole and was this week sentenced to life imprisonment.
The man has been in custody since his arrest on May 2 2019 and the Pretoria magistrate's court passed this sentence after finding him guilty.
The man had earlier been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for raping the child and her 10-year-old sister in 2017, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
“After serving only two years of his sentence in prison, he was released on parole,” Mahanjana said.
On April 30 2019, the man and the child were at their family home in Atteridgeville with the rest of their family, preparing for the funeral of the child’s mother.
“During the day, while the family was conducting a home service, the child was sent to fetch water from a tap inside the yard. The man then snatched the child, dragged her into his room and raped her.”
Life sentence for parolee who raped his cousin, aged 7, for second time
The man had earlier raped the same girl when she was five — and was released on parole after serving two years
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
The child reported the rape to the family, who in turn reported the matter to the police and the man was arrested.
In court, the man pleaded not guilty.
“However, the state was able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
During sentencing proceedings, the man asked through his legal representative for the court to consider the five years he spent in prison awaiting the finalisation of the trial when imposing a sentence.
“However, state advocate Dru Ramsamy asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment and argued that the man’s previous conviction did not deter him from committing the same offence on the same child.
Magistrate Nosipho Gcawu said the man showed no remorse and he never learnt from the time he previously served for committing the same offence.
TimesLIVE
