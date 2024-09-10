Government is processing 7,181 vehicle licence renewals a day on the National Administration Traffic Information System (eNatis) platform as an increasing number of South Africans are using the online service since its launch two years ago.
Monthly average online renewals have increased from 44,802 since August 2022 to 222,606 last month, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) data shows.
To access the service, vehicle owners need to register their profile, with contact details, on online.natis.gov.za.
The RTMC, which strives to deliver vehicle licences via courier within three to five days, has been able to achieve this target 97% of the time, spokesperson Simon Zwane said. The entity also helps fleet owners who need to renew vehicle licences in bulk.
The service is also available through participating banks including First National Bank, Capitec and Nedbank.
Overall, more than 5-million vehicle licence renewal notices have been sent to motorists since the beginning of the year.
TimesLIVE
'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners
7,181 vehicle licence renewals processed a day on eNatis online platform
Image: Denis Droppa
Government is processing 7,181 vehicle licence renewals a day on the National Administration Traffic Information System (eNatis) platform as an increasing number of South Africans are using the online service since its launch two years ago.
Monthly average online renewals have increased from 44,802 since August 2022 to 222,606 last month, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) data shows.
To access the service, vehicle owners need to register their profile, with contact details, on online.natis.gov.za.
The RTMC, which strives to deliver vehicle licences via courier within three to five days, has been able to achieve this target 97% of the time, spokesperson Simon Zwane said. The entity also helps fleet owners who need to renew vehicle licences in bulk.
The service is also available through participating banks including First National Bank, Capitec and Nedbank.
Overall, more than 5-million vehicle licence renewal notices have been sent to motorists since the beginning of the year.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Transport minister Creecy to investigate driving licence tender award
Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears
Anti-cloning number plates to be tested on government fleet before public roll-out
FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69
E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos