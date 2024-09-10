South Africa

'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners

7,181 vehicle licence renewals processed a day on eNatis online platform

10 September 2024 - 14:46 By TimesLIVE
The online disc renewal service is proving popular. File image.
Image: Denis Droppa

Government is processing 7,181 vehicle licence renewals a day on the National Administration Traffic Information System (eNatis) platform as an increasing number of South Africans are using the online service since its launch two years ago.

Monthly average online renewals have increased from 44,802 since August 2022 to 222,606 last month, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) data shows.

To access the service, vehicle owners need to register their profile, with contact details, on online.natis.gov.za.

The RTMC, which strives to deliver vehicle licences via courier within three to five days, has been able to achieve this target 97% of the time, spokesperson Simon Zwane said. The entity also helps fleet owners who need to renew vehicle licences in bulk. 

The service is also available through participating banks including First National Bank, Capitec and Nedbank.

Overall, more than 5-million vehicle licence renewal notices have been sent to motorists since the beginning of the year.

TimesLIVE

