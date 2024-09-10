South Africa

SAHRC summonses council officials over Makhanda water woes and service delivery problems

10 September 2024 - 14:43
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rhodes University management and students, joined by Makhanda residents, recently marched to the municipality's offices to raise their concerns about water challenges.
Rhodes University management and students, joined by Makhanda residents, recently marched to the municipality's offices to raise their concerns about water challenges.
Image: Supplied

The South African Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape has issued a subpoena on the Makana local municipality, which governs the town of Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown).

This follows the municipality's persistent failure to respond to multiple complaints of severe service delivery failures, particularly concerning water outages.

SAHRC provincial manager Dr Eileen Carter said the municipal manager and mayor have been summonsed to appear before the commission to respond to the concerns.

“This step is part of our legal mandate to ensure accountability and uphold the fundamental human rights of the affected communities.

“The subpoena was issued after numerous attempts to engage the municipality went unanswered, and they mark a critical measure to address violations of the right to water and dignity.

“Through this inquiry ... the SAHRC aims to ensure that the necessary actions are taken to resolve these urgent issues,” she said.

In a separate statement, the commission said its decision was prompted by a surge of complaints regarding the lack of service delivery, such as the lack of water services for long periods and substandard road conditions, among other services in the Makana municipal area.

“The commission reiterates its steadfast commitment to safeguarding human rights, ensuring accountability, and conducting thorough investigations into matters impacting individuals and communities at large.

“The strategic issuance of subpoenas serves as a crucial measure to uphold the integrity of the inquiry and transparently address alleged violations.

“In strict adherence to the established legal framework, the commission has consulted the director of public prosecutions, underscoring the gravity associated with adherence to the commission's investigative processes.”

TimesLIVE

Rhodes University classes resume as Makhanda water situation improves

Rhodes University in Makhanda will resume its academic programme on Monday after a prolonged municipal water outage, which posed a risk to student ...
News
1 week ago

Rhodes University suspends lectures due to water outages

Its campus has been without municipal water since last Friday.
News
1 week ago

Time to practise government's Batho Pele pledge, water-starved Rhodes tells Makana municipality

Residents have been without potable water for a week, the latest in a string of outages.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  2. Construction mafia suspects have previous convictions that weren't disclosed South Africa
  3. North West woman who went missing in August found dead, Mozambican arrested South Africa
  4. Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload South Africa
  5. 'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms ... South Africa

Latest Videos

[WATCH LIVE] Doorstop media briefing outlining the outcomes of the #ANCNWC ...
The Real Voice of Darth Vader...hilarious!