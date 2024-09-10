South Africa

Seven Durban cops in court after arrest by Hawks on corruption charge

Magistrate allows cameras in court

10 September 2024 - 13:20 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Seven police officers and a civilian appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday to face corruption charges.
Seven police officers and a civilian appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday to face corruption charges.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Seven police officers and a civilian appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday on corruption charges. 

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said members of the Durban serious corruption investigation unit arrested three off-duty police officials and one civilian on Sunday in connection with a complaint about corruption in Phoenix.

“The complainant alleged while he was busy at his shop a customer entered and requested three boxes [cartons] of cigarettes. He paid R400 and was given his change.

“A few minutes later, four suspects entered the shop and one introduced himself as a police official. He introduced his accomplices as colleagues from Pretoria. They searched the shop and confiscated cigarette stocks, claiming they were counterfeit.”

He claimed they demanded the owner’s gun and drove him to the Phoenix police station where they demanded a R100,000 bribe to release him and his stock.

The man contacted his wife, who managed to raise R79,500 and alerted the Hawks. The meeting point was arranged and the suspects were arrested after taking the cash.

Traffic cops arrested for ‘demanding R100 bribe’ from Hawks official

The traffic officials are expected to appear in the Groblersdal magistrate's court soon to face corruption charges.
News
4 days ago

“This morning [Tuesday] four more police officials handed themselves over to Hawks members and were also charged for corruption. The eight suspects, aged between 31 and 54, were charged for corruption.”

The men's appearance got off to a rocky start when Durban magistrate Ashwin Singh  granted permission for media houses to film and broadcast proceedings.

The defence had strongly objected to cameras in court, but Singh said in his ruling he had to balance the accused's rights with the interest of the public and the seriousness of the offence.

When court proceedings began, defence attorney Chris Gounden, representing two of the accused, objected, citing an outstanding identity parade.

However, prosecutor Stan Miloszewski said there would be no need for a parade.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Durban businessman Thoshan Panday denied bail in alleged tax fraud case

The Durban magistrate’s court on Monday denied businessman Thoshan Panday bail in his alleged tax fraud case.
News
17 hours ago

Hawks swoop on weighbridge master for corruption

A Mpumalanga weighbridge master is to appear in court after the Hawks arrested him for corruption.
News
23 hours ago

‘It was a fishing expedition,’ says Mabuyane after NPA declines to prosecute EC premier

“Some were smelling my blood. It’s one of those unfortunate situations of a fishing expedition,” Oscar Mabuyane said.
Politics
1 day ago

11 traffic cops arrested in Limpopo for alleged corruption and bribery

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said the traffic anti-corruption unit, in collaboration with detectives from Limpopo, ...
News
4 days ago

Police seize counterfeit goods worth R94m in nationwide operations

In a series of operations over the past three weeks, authorities have seized counterfeit goods valued at more than R94m.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  2. Construction mafia suspects have previous convictions that weren't disclosed South Africa
  3. North West woman who went missing in August found dead, Mozambican arrested South Africa
  4. Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload South Africa
  5. 'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms ... South Africa

Latest Videos

[WATCH LIVE] Doorstop media briefing outlining the outcomes of the #ANCNWC ...
The Real Voice of Darth Vader...hilarious!