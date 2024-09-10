The high court in Makhanda on Tuesday sentenced two men to an effective 20-year sentence each for their roles in the poaching of two black rhinos at the Great Fish River Nature Reserve.
Arthus Titus Machava, 54, and Disco Mahlaule, 49, were found guilty on five charges, contravention of the Biodiversity Act, theft of rhino horns, contravention of the Nature and Environmental Conservation Ordinance, and possession of unlicensed firearms.
“While they received a combined sentence of 55 years, the court ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective 20-year term for each,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
He said the court determined that Machava and Mahlaule were part of a larger syndicate involved in poaching rhinos for their horns. Their responsibilities included transporting firearms and equipment necessary to carry out the poaching.
“On July 3 2023, they travelled from Limpopo and Gauteng to the Eastern Cape to execute the operation during the full moon period," Tyali said.
After meeting other syndicate members, they proceeded to the reserve, where they shot and killed two endangered black rhinos, dehorned them, and stole their horns. They were apprehended on July 7 last year after being stopped by police at Koonap Bridge near Makhanda.
Despite not recovering the horns, the court agreed that the poaching of these dwindling animals warranted strict penalties, Tyali said.
TimesLIVE
Stiff sentences for two rhino poachers
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The high court in Makhanda on Tuesday sentenced two men to an effective 20-year sentence each for their roles in the poaching of two black rhinos at the Great Fish River Nature Reserve.
Arthus Titus Machava, 54, and Disco Mahlaule, 49, were found guilty on five charges, contravention of the Biodiversity Act, theft of rhino horns, contravention of the Nature and Environmental Conservation Ordinance, and possession of unlicensed firearms.
“While they received a combined sentence of 55 years, the court ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective 20-year term for each,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
He said the court determined that Machava and Mahlaule were part of a larger syndicate involved in poaching rhinos for their horns. Their responsibilities included transporting firearms and equipment necessary to carry out the poaching.
“On July 3 2023, they travelled from Limpopo and Gauteng to the Eastern Cape to execute the operation during the full moon period," Tyali said.
After meeting other syndicate members, they proceeded to the reserve, where they shot and killed two endangered black rhinos, dehorned them, and stole their horns. They were apprehended on July 7 last year after being stopped by police at Koonap Bridge near Makhanda.
Despite not recovering the horns, the court agreed that the poaching of these dwindling animals warranted strict penalties, Tyali said.
TimesLIVE
Parks Week launched to strengthen relations with local communities
SA’s 70,000kg rhino horn stockpile must be burnt to prevent illegal trading
The blooming mysterious case of South Africa's top flower cop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos