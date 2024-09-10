South Africa

‘We were waiting for you to come home’: Pain as community mourns Nomsa Jass’ death after search

10 September 2024 - 11:57
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Nomsa Jass, 26, was found deceased after a two-week nationwide search.
The search for 26-year-old Nomsa Jass came to a tragic end when her body was found in Carletonville, Gauteng on Sunday after she went missing from the North West two weeks ago.

Jass’ body was found partially decomposed in bushes on the R501 at Blybank, in Carletonville. She went missing on August 25 after leaving her job in Potchefstroom. Her car was found in Springs, Ekurhuleni on August 28 sparking a nationwide search.

Friends and family have expressed their grief and gratitude through tributes this week.

Shae-Lynn Jacobs, a friend, conveyed her sorrow: “Rest in peace my friend. I was really hoping for a different outcome. We were waiting for you to come home.”

Nomvula Nessiie Voyi, Jass’ cousin, thanked those who helped spread awareness about her disappearance on social media. 

“I would like to thank each one of you for helping me spread awareness about my now late cousin’s disappearance. To everyone who sent their thoughts, love, comfort and prayers. I saw all your [messages]. Thank you,” said Voyi

“Nomsa’s case will be one of the prioritised cases in SA and it is because of each one of you who took the effort to share my posts. Our tears will not be in vain.” 

Voyi also requested privacy during this difficult time.

“This is so sad. She was only 26. She had not even begun to experience her life. Bring back the death penalty,” said Facebook user Toni Chere Marais.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said one suspect was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping. He is due to appear in the Oberholzer magistrate's court in Carletonville on Tuesday.

Mathe said: “A joint police operation resulted in the arrest of a Mozambican national for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Nomsa Jass.”

TimesLIVE

