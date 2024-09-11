South Africa

Almost 10K downloads for a new GBV victim app to store evidence and report cases

The live-streamed audio and stored evidence helped secure an immediate response and contributed to a successful legal case

11 September 2024 - 14:01
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
The Grit app is a free, confidential resource that connects you with immediate support and helps you report abuse.
Image: Supplied

A personal tragedy in 2020 became the driving force behind a transformative initiative aimed at combating gender-based violence (GBV) and bridging the gap between technology and justice.

Leonora Tima, founder and CEO of Kwanele NGO, experienced loss when her 19-year-old niece, who was nine months pregnant, died due to GBV.

This heart-wrenching event, combined with the normalisation of violence in communities Tima witnessed, galvanised her to create a platform that empowers survivors and ensures they are not left behind in their time of need.

The result of this dedication was the Grit mobile app, a tool designed to offer survivors a secure, tech-driven method to report GBV incidents, store critical evidence and connect with essential services. 

Launched last year under the name Kwanele — Bringing Women Justice, the app was rebranded to Grit to better reflect its mission.

Shamryn Brittan, head of marketing and communication for Kwanele NGO, elaborated on the app's impact.

“The app was developed to give survivors a secure, accessible and tech-driven way to report GBV incidents, store critical evidence and connect with essential services and also addresses the systemic challenges survivors face in accessing justice, providing a vital tool for those who have often been failed by traditional systems,” she said.

“The Grit App is distinguished by several key features. The panic button, for example, allows users to summon immediate armed response and track their location in emergencies. It also enables users to live-stream 20 seconds of audio evidence, which is securely stored to support their case.”

Survivors can upload and safely store evidence such as photos and documents in a digital vault accessible for up to 10 years. The app’s design, which includes input from survivors and youth, ensures it is culturally sensitive and easy to navigate.

The app also features the Zuzi AI chatbot, which provides personalised support in navigating the justice system and accessing sexual and reproductive health resources in multiple South African languages.

Since its launch, the Grit App has had more than 9,800 downloads, with a track record of connecting survivors with legal professionals and emergency services.

It has garnered international recognition, earning second place in Mozilla’s Responsible AI Challenge and the Bill & Melinda Gates Grand Challenges Award.



“One powerful success story involves a survivor who used the panic button feature during a violent incident,” said Brittan. “The live-streamed audio and stored evidence helped secure an immediate response and contributed to a successful legal case.”

She also noted another user who struggled to access legal support but, through the Grit App, was connected with a pro bono lawyer who assisted in securing a protection order.

“These stories reflect the app’s impact on survivors’ lives, providing them with the tools they need to regain control and access justice,” Brittan added.

TimesLIVE

