South Africa

Eastern Cape municipalities bolster war chests to combat business extortion

11 September 2024 - 06:00 By Nhlanhla Mabunda and Timna Mgunculu
Gqeberha and Mthatha have been in the spotlight recently following a spike in extortion cases. Stock photo.
Two Eastern Cape municipalities beset by business extortion are pulling out all the stops to combat the scourge, including redirecting millions of rand towards their war chests.

The Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) municipality has allocated R16.4m from its “operating budget to bolster crime-fighting initiatives”.

Meanwhile, the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality is stretching its “available budget meant for safety and security services”.

Gqeberha and Mthatha have been in the spotlight recently after a spike in extortion cases.

NMB MMC for budget and Treasury Bulelwa Mafaya announced the allocation during a council sitting this month.

“As the budget and Treasury directorate, we are responding to the call for an all-hands-on deck approach in the fight against crime. The lack of resources has been a major impediment to our efforts. This funding will make a substantial difference,” said Mafaya.

The announcement follows police minister Senzo Mchunu’s visit to the crime hotspots in Gqeberha. During the visit, Mchunu announced that special police units would be deployed in the city.

During a council meeting on September 3, acting city manager Mandla George told the council that the city intended to reactivate CCTV cameras.

“An assessment has already been made to check the condition of the existing cameras, and they are still in working order. We are now busy with the supply chain processes to appoint a company that will manage the system,” said George.

NMB metro police commissioner Andrew Moses said the metro would harness technology in the fight against crime.

“We are moving towards a smart plan of dealing with crime in collaboration with the SA Police Service and other law enforcement stakeholders. Our plan includes the use of CCTV cameras, shot-spotter technology, mobile surveillance vehicles and increased visibility in hotspot areas,” said Moses.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola visited Mthatha on Sunday and expressed that extortion cases were underreported.

On Monday KSD spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza told TimesLIVE: “Authorities are strategising the best method to deal with the matter.

“We are going to use the available budget meant for safety and security services. We are working closely with the law enforcement agencies to combat all sorts of crime taking place within KSD municipal area,” Mampoza said, adding that extortion had decreased.

“KSD municipality has good investment opportunities, and we are inviting investors to come and invest in our area. Infrastructure in KSD has been upgraded improved, and security measures are put in place 24/7 to ensure the safety of everyone in this area.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

