South Africa

Eskom attaches Emfuleni bank accounts to recover R8bn debt

Collecting municipal debt is a key focus for Eskom

11 September 2024 - 21:46
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Eskom says it cannot financially sustain the electricity debt of the Emfuleni municipality without severely harming its own operations.
Eskom announced on Wednesday that the sheriff of the court had successfully attached Emfuleni municipality’s four bank accounts to ensure that the money collected for electricity is paid directly to Eskom.

The R8bn owed to Eskom by Emfuleni for bulk electricity represents about 10% of the total R82bn owed by municipalities and places Emfuleni among the top three municipalities in debt to Eskom.

“The attachment of the bank accounts allows Eskom to receive payment for the electricity it supplies, ensuring continued service to the municipality’s customers,” the power utility said. 

Eskom said it had exhausted all legal and mediation avenues to secure payment for services rendered since 2018. 

“Collecting municipal debt is a key focus for Eskom. The company will employ various strategies to recover owed funds, enabling investment in maintaining and strengthening electricity supply, fostering socioeconomic growth, and reducing the need for interventions such as load-shedding.” 

The power utility said it could not financially sustain the electricity debt of the municipality without severely harming its own operations. 

It said Emfuleni’s failure to pay for bulk electricity compromised Eskom’s financial stability and its ability to provide affordable electricity. 

TimesLIVE 

