Murder suspect killed and cop injured during shoot-out

A murder suspect has been killed and an officer injured in a shoot-out with police in Cato Manor, Durban on Wednesday.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said crew responded to a shooting in Cato Manor at about 1.30am. They found the area cordoned off and police and security personnel in attendance.
“Paramedics found a suspect had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased at the scene,” he said.
A police officer was saved by his bullet proof vest from serious injury.
“The patient was treated for minor injuries and transported to hospital,” said Jamieson.
It is believed the suspect was wanted for a murder and an attempted murder in Berea last week.
Image: SAPS
