South Africa

Murder suspect killed and cop injured during shoot-out

11 September 2024 - 08:21 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A murder suspect died and a police officer was injured during a shoot-out in Cato Manor
A murder suspect died and a police officer was injured during a shoot-out in Cato Manor
Image: SAPS

A murder suspect has been killed and an officer injured in a shoot-out with police in Cato Manor, Durban on Wednesday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said crew responded to a shooting in Cato Manor at about 1.30am. They found the area cordoned off and police and security personnel in attendance.

“Paramedics found a suspect had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

A police officer was saved by his bullet proof vest from serious injury.

“The patient was treated for minor injuries and transported to hospital,” said Jamieson.

It is believed the suspect was wanted for a murder and an attempted murder in Berea last week.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspected CIT robbers fatally wounded in shoot-out with police in Germiston

Police seized four pistols and one AK47 rifle on the scene.
News
3 days ago

Suspects fatally wounded in shoot-out with Hawks

Two suspects who attempted to flee from members of the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) were fatally wounded in a shoot-out on ...
News
3 days ago

Durban murder accused also wanted for alleged drive-by shooting

A second suspect arrested in connection with the murder of eThekwini municipality VIP officer Siyathokoza Mthethwa and two friends is also being ...
News
11 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners South Africa
  2. Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital South Africa
  3. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  4. AfriForum sends legal letters to people defaming it on social media South Africa
  5. Construction mafia suspects have previous convictions that weren't disclosed South Africa

Latest Videos

Harris slams Trump for repeating claim that immigrants eat pets | REUTERS
Harris slams Trump for repeating claim that immigrants eat pets | REUTERS