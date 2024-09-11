South Africa

NPA’s bid to have magistrate in ‘Pastor Mboro’ case recuse herself fails

'State’s witness distorted facts'

11 September 2024 - 14:56
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Paseka 'Pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng and his co-accused Vincent Baloyi appearing before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed in its bid to have the magistrate presiding over Paseka Pastor Mboro Motsoeneng’ case recuse herself.

Katlego Mokoena, who had listened to the states argument in its application on Monday, ruled yesterday she would not be recusing herself.

The magistrate said on Wednesday the states witness, advocate Pheello Vilakazi, had distorted facts to formulate an ill-considered narrative. Mokoena said the state had not discharged the onus that there would be reasonable apprehension of bias.

I also conclude that the double requirement of reasonableness that the application of the recusal test imports is not discharged.
Katlego Mokoena, magistrate

I therefore conclude that the state, with the evidence they have presented, have not discharged the onus resting upon them to show that their apprehension of bias is reasonable,” she said.

I also conclude that the double requirement of reasonableness that the application of the recusal test imports is not discharged.

Motsoenengs urgent bail application was due to continue after an adjournment following the ruling.

Motsoeneng, a relative and bodyguard Camillot Baloyi, face multiple charges that include kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault. The charges stem from an incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, which was captured on video and went viral on social media.

In the video, Motsoeneng is seen wielding pangas alongside a gunman at the school, while two children cry hysterically.

The relative was granted bail, while it was denied for Motsoeneng and Baloyi.

SowetanLIVE

