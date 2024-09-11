South Africa

WATCH | Candlelight vigil for Pravin Gordhan after his hospitalisation

11 September 2024 - 21:02 By TIMESLIVE
A prayer vigil was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday night after Pravin Gordhan’s hospitalisation.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has been admitted to hospital, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. A candlelit vigil was held for him on Wednesday evening at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

