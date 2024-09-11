South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng back in the dock

11 September 2024 - 11:45 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Controversial pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng is back at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.

During his last court appearance on Monday, Mboro threatened to approach a higher court should his fresh bid for bail not be heard.

Motsoeneng and his bodyguard have put in a fresh bail application “on new facts” after their previous bid failed in August. The duo, and a third accused who was granted bail, face a raft of charges, including kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload

Katlehong pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng threatened to approach a higher court should his fresh bid for bail not be heard as scheduled on Monday.
News
1 day ago

‘What has he done to you?’: magistrate’s ‘worrying’ remarks in Mboro case in spotlight

Motsoeneng and his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, were back in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday for what was meant to be a fresh bail ...
News
1 day ago

POLL | Do you think Mboro’s church will survive his prolonged stay in jail?

Will pastor Mboro's church survive his incarceration?
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners South Africa
  2. Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital South Africa
  3. AfriForum sends legal letters to people defaming it on social media South Africa
  4. ‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend South Africa
  5. Family not coping with the murder of scientist Dorcas ‘Didi’ Lekganyane as ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court
Gumede & Associates | Law, Love and Betrayal | Showmax Original