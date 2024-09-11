Controversial pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng is back at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
During his last court appearance on Monday, Mboro threatened to approach a higher court should his fresh bid for bail not be heard.
Motsoeneng and his bodyguard have put in a fresh bail application “on new facts” after their previous bid failed in August. The duo, and a third accused who was granted bail, face a raft of charges, including kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng back in the dock
Courtesy of SABC
Controversial pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng is back at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
During his last court appearance on Monday, Mboro threatened to approach a higher court should his fresh bid for bail not be heard.
Motsoeneng and his bodyguard have put in a fresh bail application “on new facts” after their previous bid failed in August. The duo, and a third accused who was granted bail, face a raft of charges, including kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload
‘What has he done to you?’: magistrate’s ‘worrying’ remarks in Mboro case in spotlight
POLL | Do you think Mboro’s church will survive his prolonged stay in jail?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos