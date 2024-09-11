WMO predicts 60% chance of cooler La Niña conditions towards end of year

There is a 60% chance of La Niña conditions emerging towards the end of this year, according to a new update from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Wednesday.
La Niña refers to the large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation, such as winds, pressure and rainfall, according to WMO.
Latest forecasts from WMO global producing centres of long-rage forecasts indicated a 55% likelihood of a transition from the current neutral conditions (neither El Niño nor La Niña) to La Nina conditions from this month to November.
WMO said this likelihood increases to 60% from October to February 2025, with the chance of El Niño redeveloping during this time being negligible.
The WMO said the effects of each La Niña event varies depending on its intensity, duration, time of year it develops and the interaction with other climate drivers. “Generally, La Niña produces the opposite climate impacts to El Niño, especially in tropical regions. Since June 2023, we’ve seen an extended streak of exceptional global land and sea surface temperature,” said WMO secretary-general Celeste Saulo.
Even if a short-term cooling La Niña event emerged, Saulo said, it would not change the long-term trajectory of rising global temperatures due to heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
WMO said the past nine years had been the warmest on record, even with the cooling influence of a multi-year La Niña from 2020 to early 2023. The 2023-24 El Niño event started emerging in June 2023 and peaked in November 2023 to January 2024, as one of the five strongest on record before dissipating – although some impacts continued.
“For the past three months, neutral conditions have prevailed – neither El Niño nor La Niña. But we have still seen widespread extreme weather conditions, including intense heat and devastating rainfall,” said Saulo.
"This is why the early warnings for all initiative remains WMO’s top priority. Seasonal forecasts for El Niño and La Niña and the associated impacts on the climate patterns globally are an important tool to inform early warnings and early action.”
WMO predicts 60% chance of cooler La Niña conditions towards end of year
Image: Callum Lamond/via REUTERS/ File photo
