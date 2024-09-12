South Africa

Detectives hunt for killers after barbershop shootings in Nyanga

12 September 2024 - 11:09 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Four armed men opened fire at the barbershop, ultimately killing three people and wounding five. Stock photo.
Four armed men opened fire at the barbershop, ultimately killing three people and wounding five. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/alexstockphoto21

Provincial serious and violent crime unit detectives are searching for gunmen who killed three people and wounded five in an apparent revenge attack at a barbershop in Nyanga, Cape Town. 

The shootings in Sheffield Road at Browns Farm on Wednesday claimed the lives of three men aged 18 to 21.  

“An initial investigation has revealed that four armed men approached the eight victims at around 1.15pm at the barbershop, where two were shot and killed on the scene,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.  

Six men were admitted to hospital, and upon arrival a third man succumbed to his injuries.  

“We have reason to believe the incident has been sparked by revenge, but as our investigation unfolds the modus operandi will be determined,” said Traut.  

SAPS appealed to the public to share any information that could assist the investigation by contacting Crime Stop on 08600-10111. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Three suspects killed, three cops injured in shoot-outs with police

Three suspects wanted for murder, attempted murder and hijacking were killed and three police officers were injured in shoot-outs on Tuesday and ...
News
22 hours ago

Durban murder accused also wanted for alleged drive-by shooting

A second suspect arrested in connection with the murder of eThekwini municipality VIP officer Siyathokoza Mthethwa and two friends is also being ...
News
1 day ago

Murder suspect killed and cop injured during shoot-out

A murder suspect has been killed and a police officer injured in a shoot-out with police in Cato Manor on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SPCA puts brakes on pony-drawn cart hauling car with four passengers South Africa
  2. 'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners South Africa
  3. Eskom attaches Emfuleni bank accounts to recover R8bn debt South Africa
  4. Free State to ramp up probe into fight between teacher and pupil over phone South Africa
  5. Two-pot system: Sars receives 17,964 savings withdrawal applications a day ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by singer Dawn Richard | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 12 September 2024