South Africa

Family feud blamed for massacre of seven in KZN, including three children

12 September 2024 - 13:42 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and other officials visit grieving relatives of a family killed in Highflats, south of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and other officials visit grieving relatives of a family killed in Highflats, south of Durban.
Image: SAPS

A family feud over money is believed to be the motive behind the execution of a family of seven — including three children aged 5, 11 and 12 — in Highflats on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Wednesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accompanied KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and other officials to pay their respects to relatives of the family, who were shot and killed in their home at Hlokozi area in Highflats on Wednesday night.

Mkhwanazi said he deployed a specialised team to investigate.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found seven bodies lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

Neighbours reportedly heard gunshots and when they went to investigate they found three women, aged 35, 38 and 55, a 48-year-old man and the three children were shot and killed.

The motive is yet to be established, though there is a suspicion of a family feud and business-related tensions.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Detectives hunt for killers after barbershop shootings in Nyanga

Provincial police are searching for gunmen who killed three people and wounded five in an apparent revenge attack at a barbershop in Nyanga, Cape ...
News
3 hours ago

Durban murder accused also wanted for alleged drive-by shooting

A second suspect arrested in connection with the murder of eThekwini municipality VIP officer Siyathokoza Mthethwa and two friends is also being ...
News
1 day ago

Police hunt for killers of CPF member in Cape Town

Clinton Treu, 49, was killed at Clarke’s Estate in the early hours on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Outrage over fatal shooting of school principal and extortion threats in Eastern Cape

Parliament's select committee on education, technology and the creative industries has condemned the brazen shooting of a school principal in front ...
News
1 week ago

Cape Town mayor attends trial of men who ‘killed’ seven-year-old in gang crossfire

The trial is finally under way for the 2020 murder of Emaan Solomons in Ocean View
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SPCA puts brakes on pony-drawn cart hauling car with four passengers South Africa
  2. 'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners South Africa
  3. Emfuleni municipality official bust for alleged extortion South Africa
  4. Free State to ramp up probe into fight between teacher and pupil over phone South Africa
  5. Eskom attaches Emfuleni bank accounts to recover R8bn debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen reviews GNU and SA's future - Press Club Speech
Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng back in court