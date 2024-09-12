South Africa

Girl, 11, dies after hijackers drive over her while she hides under mom's car

12 September 2024 - 10:47 By TIMESLIVE
Zara Ramsamy, 11, died after being run over by armed men who took her mother's car.
Zara Ramsamy, 11, died after being run over by armed men who took her mother's car.
Image: Supplied

The Embassy Church has asked for prayers for the Durban family of an 11-year-old girl who was killed when a take-out meal turned into tragedy on Wednesday during a hijacking.

"It is with deep sadness that we release the news of the death of 11-year-old Zara [Ramsamy], daughter of Barnes and Shaida. She was killed in a carjacking in Malvern. Please uphold this precious family in prayer," the church said.

According to a police source, the two children were sitting in their family Fortuner while their mother and granny, who were standing at the entrance of McDonald's not far from the vehicle, were accosted by four armed men.

The men demanded the keys from the mother while both the children, realising what was happening, got out. The 11-year old girl hid under the car while her brother ran away.

The suspects jumped into the vehicle and while driving away ran over the girl. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The car was later recovered in Chesterville.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: "Police are investigating cases of murder and carjacking, following an incident in which an 11-year-old girl was run over by a vehicle which was being hijacked at a parking lot of a fast-food outlet in Malvern on Wednesday evening."

TimesLIVE

