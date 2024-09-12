South Africa

'Hitman' wanted for killing of dad and stepmom in witchcraft feud arrested

12 September 2024 - 14:39 By TIMESLIVE
Police arrested a man wanted for the torture and murder of his father and stepmother, while his accomplice died during a shoot-out.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Police have arrested an alleged hitman wanted for the torture and fatal shooting of his father and stepmother in what's believed to be a witchcraft feud in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the man's alleged accomplice, also believed to be a hitman, died in a shoot-out with police on Thursday.

Netshiunda said police detained the 47-year-old after a high-speed chase on the N2 southbound near the KwaMashu off-ramp on Thursday morning.

Further investigations led the police to an informal settlement at Welbedacht in search of his alleged accomplice.

Netshiunda said the suspect fired shots towards the police and police returned fire, sparking a shoot-out during which he died.

“It is reported the arrested suspect and his now-deceased accomplice went to oPhondweni area in Ngwavuma on Wednesday night and tortured his father and his stepmother before shooting them dead.

“The suspects, who are also believed to be hitmen, have also been linked with cases of murder, armed robberies including cash in transit robberies in Ngwavuma, Jozini, Mayville, Cato Manor, Chatsworth and Gingindlovu.”

He said the motive regarding the Ngwavuma killing is suspected to be a witchcraft-related family feud.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

