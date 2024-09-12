South Africa

Lawyer accused of stealing money from deceased estate denied bail

12 September 2024 - 17:53 By Busisiwe Mthembu
Kobie Nieuwenhuis, who was appointed executor of the estate of the late CK Flores, was obligated to transfer the funds to the estate of the deceased but instead misappropriated R243,000.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A Western Cape lawyer has swapped his place in court for the dock after the Hawks swooped on him for alleged theft and money laundering.

Kobie Nieuwenhuis, 55, appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court on Thursday after her arrest on Wednesday by the directorate’s serious commercial crime investigation team.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said Nieuwenhuis’ alleged crime goes back to 2011. She is accused of stealing money from a deceased person’s estate.

She was an admitted attorney, notary and conveyancer and practised under the name Nieuwenhuis Attorneys for her own account from October 2010 until December 2014. “As appointed by the master of the high court, it is alleged the accused was appointed as the executor of the estate of the late CK Flores,” he said.

 “She was obligated to transfer the funds to the estate of the deceased but instead misappropriated the funds to the amount of R243,600 during the period of March 2011 to December 2014.”

Vukubi said Nieuwenhuis was remanded in custody pending bail information and for her to appoint a lawyer.

She will be back in court on September 19.

TimesLIVE

