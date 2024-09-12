A 24-year-old man who raped a 59-year-old mentally impaired woman in Mpumalanga three years ago was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment.
The Ermelo regional court also sentenced Nqabeni Braidon Mangena to three months' imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act.
“The incident took place at KwaDela in Davel, where the victim was being cared for by her grandson due to her mental condition,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
Mangena encountered the victim at a tavern on August 29 2021, and followed her home. He then entered her house and raped her.
“The victim's grandson returned to find the house in disarray and initially assumed his grandmother had fallen, as she also suffers from epilepsy.
“Upon further inspection, he noticed bruises on her knees and inner thighs. He immediately contacted the police and the accused was subsequently arrested,” Nyuswa said.
In court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the rape, claiming the act was consensual.
“He acknowledged that he was aware the victim could not engage in proper conversation,” Nyuswa said.
The prosecutor Chané Rothman led the testimony of the arresting officer, who stated that he arrived at the victim's house to find the accused naked. In contrast, the woman was only partially dressed, visibly shaken and unable to speak coherently.
“A J88 medical report showing injuries to the victim’s private parts was submitted, along with a report confirming that the victim's mental capacity is equivalent to that of a five-year-old.”
Magistrate Eben Jonker said there were no substantial or compelling reasons to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
“This sentence underscores the seriousness with which the criminal justice system addresses gender-based violence,” Nyuswa said.
TimesLIVE
Man who raped woman with 'mental capacity of five-year-old' gets life
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A 24-year-old man who raped a 59-year-old mentally impaired woman in Mpumalanga three years ago was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment.
The Ermelo regional court also sentenced Nqabeni Braidon Mangena to three months' imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act.
“The incident took place at KwaDela in Davel, where the victim was being cared for by her grandson due to her mental condition,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
Mangena encountered the victim at a tavern on August 29 2021, and followed her home. He then entered her house and raped her.
“The victim's grandson returned to find the house in disarray and initially assumed his grandmother had fallen, as she also suffers from epilepsy.
“Upon further inspection, he noticed bruises on her knees and inner thighs. He immediately contacted the police and the accused was subsequently arrested,” Nyuswa said.
In court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the rape, claiming the act was consensual.
“He acknowledged that he was aware the victim could not engage in proper conversation,” Nyuswa said.
The prosecutor Chané Rothman led the testimony of the arresting officer, who stated that he arrived at the victim's house to find the accused naked. In contrast, the woman was only partially dressed, visibly shaken and unable to speak coherently.
“A J88 medical report showing injuries to the victim’s private parts was submitted, along with a report confirming that the victim's mental capacity is equivalent to that of a five-year-old.”
Magistrate Eben Jonker said there were no substantial or compelling reasons to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
“This sentence underscores the seriousness with which the criminal justice system addresses gender-based violence,” Nyuswa said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Mastermind behind legendary SA musician Taliep Petersen's murder granted parole
Stiff sentences for two rhino poachers
Life in jail for man who kidnapped, assaulted and raped woman in Lenasia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos