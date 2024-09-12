South Africa

Mastermind behind legendary SA musician Taliep Petersen's murder granted parole

12 September 2024 - 11:53 By Kim Swartz
Najwa Petersen during an appearance in court in 2008. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The mastermind behind an act of “sheer savagery” that claimed the life of legendary musician Taliep Petersen — his widow now aged 63 — will be released on parole in November.

Najwa Petersen was handed a 28-year prison sentence for her role orchestrating her husband's murder in 2006 in a staged robbery at their home in Athlone, Cape Town.

The correctional services department on Wednesday confirmed Petersen appeared before the correctional supervision and parole board (CSPB) on Wednesday and was granted a parole placement date of November 27.

Musicians David Kramer and Taliep Petersen on their return to Cape Town in 1999 celebrate the successful run of Kat and the Kings in London's West End. File photo.
Image: Terry Shean

“This decision was made in accordance with section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which requires the minimum sentence period be served before parole consideration. The victims were involved in the parole hearing process and have been informed of the CSPB's decision,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Petersen began her sentence in 2009 after being found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Cape Town high court judge Siraj Desai, during sentencing at the time, said the musician had been tied up and “cold bloodedly” killed. He described the murder as an act of “sheer savagery”.

“She has participated in various rehabilitation programmes and will now be enrolled in pre-release programmes to prepare her for reintegration into society,” said Nxumalo.

“Upon release, Petersen will serve the remainder of her sentence under the system of community corrections, monitored according to parole conditions.”

She will not be allowed to leave her magisterial district without informing her parole officer, nor will she be allowed to speak to the media.

Nxumalo said restorative justice processes involving the crime victims would continue via professional help.

TimesLIVE

