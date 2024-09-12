'Shine a light on the blind spot': Miss SA Mia le Roux on sign language education for hearing children

Newly crowned Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux believes being in the spotlight will help shine light on the “blind spots” in the nation and foster inclusion of all people.
Speaking to the media at the South African Sign Language Festival, facilitated by the Gauteng education and sport, arts, culture, and recreation department at the Transoranje School for the Deaf in Pretoria, Le Roux said she hoped to motivate children at the event.
“For me, it's extremely important, especially as Miss South Africa, where I have been put on a platform of the 'included', and I can help shine a light on the blind spot of our nation, including the deaf community. So I do believe having the support here is extremely important so they also can be included,” Le Roux, who is hearing impared said.
She encouraged self-acceptance and empowerment.
“Stop apologising for being different. Stop apologising to be something that society does not definitely expect you to be and earn trust within yourself and believe in yourself because you are capable of so much.”
She also emphasised the value of diversity, saying it should be celebrated.
“I believe diversity is extremely important and very special as well as we all bring something different and unique to the table. And when we all bring something to the table, we are so much stronger and it really enriches South Africa as well. So, in that respect, I believe diversity is beautiful. It should be celebrated, and it's so important that we embrace that,” she said.
This event, part of a series of mini festivals aimed at showcasing the skills acquired through the Multi-Certification Skills Programme, drew significant attention and support.
The event highlighted the introduction of Basic South African Sign Language (SASL) to hearing pupils in grade 5, a notable achievement of the Multi-Certification Skills Programme.
Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane aupported the teaching of sign language at an early age for children not living with a hearing disability.
“While SASL is typically taught at National Qualifications Framework (NQF) levels 4 and 5, we have adapted the curriculum for grade 5 learners. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between the deaf and hearing communities by providing foundational skills in sign language, thereby fostering empathy and understanding from a young age,” the department said.
Chiloane, during his keynote address, was upbeat about the programme.
“With South African sign language included, it improves, it increases the number of people and capacity that will come and assist our nation for communication purposes,” Chiloane said.
He also pointed out the potential for growth in various professions.
“I was told that there's one deaf lawyer in South Africa. It's not right. So we know that with this programme we will definitely have a lot of lawyers, including a lot of deaf engineers, a lot of deaf doctors. So we are really increasing the pool of these skills that would be required to build our country and they will be able to compete with the rest of the world.”
Le Roux highlighted the importance of education and self-empowerment.
“Definitely, it's extremely important to empower yourself and to equip yourself for life, because the knowledge is out there and you can really engage yourself as a person and as a woman and owner and step into your power. If you're willing to educate yourself as well, there is a lot we can do, but a starting point is just to find the information.
“The information is out there. It is on the internet. There are [organisations] that offer programmes on how to be inclusive and take some initiative to actually reach out and to educate yourself how to be inclusive because the information is out there. It's not that difficult and at the end of the day, we all just need some compassion, some kindness, and some empathy.” she said.
