Limpopo police are on the hunt for a group of armed suspects who robbed a construction company in Tafelkop in the Motetema policing area, Sekhukhune district.
According to the police, preliminary reports indicate a security officer was accosted on Tuesday by about eight suspects who pointed firearms at him.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects tied up the security officer and other construction employees and placed them in a structure on the premises.
“The victims managed to free themselves and upon doing so discovered the suspects had stolen items such as truck batteries, spare wheels and diesel. They also robbed them of their cellphones. No shots were fired during the incident,” Ledwaba said.
A case of business robbery has been opened, and the investigation is under way.
Truck batteries, spare wheels and diesel nicked from construction firm
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
