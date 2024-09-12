Courtesy of SABC News
The bail application of pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng continues in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Gauteng's East Rand on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng back in court
IN PICS | NPA's bid to have magistrate in pastor Mboro case recuse herself fails
'What has he done to you?': magistrate's 'worrying' remarks in Mboro case in spotlight
Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload
