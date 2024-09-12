South Africa

WATCH | Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng back in court

12 September 2024 - 11:54 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The bail application of pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng continues in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Gauteng's East Rand on Thursday.

MORE:

IN PICS | NPA’s bid to have magistrate in pastor Mboro case recuse herself fails

The NPA has failed in its bid to have the magistrate presiding over the matter of Paseka “pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng recuse herself.
1 day ago

‘What has he done to you?’: magistrate’s ‘worrying’ remarks in Mboro case in spotlight

Motsoeneng and his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, were back in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday for what was meant to be a fresh bail ...
2 days ago

Delayed start for pastor Mboro bail bid due to heavy court caseload

Katlehong pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng threatened to approach a higher court should his fresh bid for bail not be heard as scheduled on Monday.
3 days ago
