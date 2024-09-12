South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

12 September 2024 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa

A chief forensic investigator, has confirmed the findings by a ballistic expert on the murder weapon that killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.
2 days ago

POLL | Is Longwe Twala a spoilt brat?

Is Longwe Twala a spoilt brat?
6 days ago

LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

'I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.'
1 week ago

Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses

The Pretoria high court intends to call four analysts who confirmed the ballistic evidence of state witness Col Chris Mangena to testify in the Senzo ...
1 week ago

Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'

Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita ...
1 week ago
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 12 September 2024