Courtesy of SABC News
The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa
POLL | Is Longwe Twala a spoilt brat?
LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe
Analysts who confirmed Mangena's findings linking gun to Meyiwa murder will be called as witnesses
Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos