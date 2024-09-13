For photographer Nwagbogu, who brings a broader African context to the exhibition, South Africa stands out as a unique case as it is one of the youngest democracies in the world.
He said the country’s history is shaped through the collective eyes of its people and is guided by a progressive constitution established with the awareness of history and led by Nelson Mandela, who had a vision and leadership that steered the nation through its most challenging times.
He said Njiokiktjien’s images capture moments in real-time and construct a visual history of a nation in transition.
“Her strict adherence to photo-documentary ethics allows her to tell an authentic story of a nation imbued with agency, diversity and resilience. Each photograph offers a glimpse into the lives of ordinary South Africans, highlighting their struggles and triumphs in a rapidly changing society. Through Njiokiktjien’s powerful imagery, we are reminded there is no destination for utopia, but that true democracy is a process, and the history of South Africa is not only the story of one man but the collective story of a nation striving for a better future.”
The exhibition aims to demonstrate the struggles and socioeconomic inequalities that continue to shape society. However, the born-free generation is more interconnected, often forming relationships across all races, which was something prohibited under the apartheid regime.
Njiokiktjien said: “They [the born-frees] are increasingly vocal and active in addressing social issues, pushing for further transformation and justice.”
Apartheid Museum and photographers to showcase the interconnected lives of first ‘born-free’ generation
The exhibition features work by a Dutch photographer who has documented the generation since 2007
Image: Ilvy Njiokiktjien
To mark 30 years of democracy, the Apartheid Museum and the Nelson Mandela Foundation is presenting a photographic exhibition to showcase the culture, history and identity of the youth who are the first to be born into a democratic state.
Titled Born Free: Generation of Hope, the exhibition, which opens on Saturday and runs until March 31 2025, will be hosted by Dutch photographer Ilvy Njiokiktjien in collaboration with South African photographers Neo Ntsoma and Azu Nwagbogu.
The exhibition will narrate the country’s journey in the past three decades through the eyes of the generation born free from enforced racial segregation and discrimination and experienced equal opportunities. This will include a documentary which opens a dialogue about the journey of the born-free generation.
Njiokiktjien has been documenting the lives of the generation since 2007, capturing through her camera lens the intimate, funny moments and crucial steps in their lives.
She said this democratic generation exposed her to the harsh realities of unemployment and feelings of not belonging.
“The focus was on their daily lives though, on being at home with parents, on falling in love for the first time and hanging out with friends. Throughout the years, the project became a collaboration with the born-frees. They showed me the way, connected me to their friends and guided me through the process. I cannot thank them enough and the exhibition is an ode to them,”
Ntsoma, who brings a personal perspective to the exhibition, said documenting the born-frees was an exercise in self-reflection.
As someone who lived through the last years of apartheid and witnessed the birth of democracy, Ntsoma said the visual narrative that captured the successes and failures of the new nation forced her to confront the complexities of the country’s past and present.
“It’s not only about how far we’ve come, but also about how much further we have to go. Every photograph tells a story of struggle, resilience, hope, and it is these stories that will hopefully spark a national conversation about our shared humanity and the dreams we hold for South Africa's born-free generation.”
Image: Ilvy Njiokiktjien
