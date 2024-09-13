South Africa

Cape Town asks public to help combat hijacking of waste management vehicles

13 September 2024 - 11:24 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In two-and-a-half months 11 urban waste management directorate vehicles have been hijacked in Cape Town. File image
In two-and-a-half months 11 urban waste management directorate vehicles have been hijacked in Cape Town. File image
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The City of Cape Town says 11 of its waste management vehicles have been hijacked in the past two-and-a-half months.

The most recent incident was a white Isuzu bakkie hijacked in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha, on Wednesday. The vehicle was used for refuse collection beat inspections during the day and for staff transport at night. The driver was approached as he was parking the vehicle at his home after dropping colleagues who worked a late shift.

“The staff member in the latest incident was not physically injured and he has been offered counselling through the employee assistance programme after this traumatic experience. A case has been opened with SAPS,” said urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg.

The other incidents occurred between July 1 and September 11 in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Happy Valley and Mfuleni. Two of these vehicles, a white Isuzu LDV KB250 and a white Nissan NP300 LDV, are still missing while the others have been recovered.

“The city condemns attacks on our staff and resources who are trying to deliver services. Such criminal acts are unacceptable and it hampers staff morale and service delivery.

“We need the public’s help. Someone, somewhere must know about this incident so we urge anyone with information to report it to SAPS for investigation. The city also has a dedicated tip-off line where information can be relayed 24/7 on 0800 110077.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hijackings a big security concern for South Africa's last-mile delivery companies

As e-commerce continues to grow in South Africa, last-mile delivery trucks and vans are increasingly becoming prime targets of hijacking syndicates, ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Driveway hijackings: how to avoid becoming a victim

Most car hijackings take place in driveways, so greater awareness can improve drivers’ safety
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Roman’s Pizza to probe viral video of employee apparently cleaning used pizza ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'I didn't win out of pity votes, I worked hard': Chidimma on winning ... South Africa
  3. Life sentence for parolee who raped his cousin, aged 7, for second time South Africa
  4. Girl, 11, dies after hijackers drive over her while she hides under mom's car South Africa
  5. 'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners South Africa

Latest Videos

Watch: Firstrand posts higher profit
GWM Tank 500