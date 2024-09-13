KZN transport department gets ‘moving coffins’ off the road to ensure Zulu maidens’ safety

In a bid to ensure the safety of thousands of Zulu maidens heading to the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga at Enyokeni Palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial transport department removed 31 “moving coffins” from the roads, rerouted cargo trucks and assigned more traffic officers to the area.
The ceremony is expected to start on Friday and end on Sunday.
Speaking at the Durban central bus depot in Alice Street on Friday, transport MEC Siboniso Duma said 177 buses underwent inspection. He said 146 passed the inspection while 31 failed.
“Clearly the buses were moving coffins on our roads and the worst could have happened. Owners of the 31 buses have been informed to replace them with roadworthy buses, which are going to be subjected to inspection,” he said.
“Among the major defects are inadequate braking systems. We always try to make sure the braking systems and tryes [are roadworthy],” said Duma.
He said 35 taxi operators were also inspected and received a clean bill of road worthiness.
“ We commend the taxi operators for adhering to the rules of the road. The inspection will continue throughout parts of the province. We remain focused on ensuring the maidens are safe,” said Duma.
He said the department was working with the SA Freight Association to minimise congestion by ensuring trucks do not move around routes leading to Enyokeni during the dance.
The annual event, which is expected to attract about 45,000 people, has over the years been marred by carnage on the roads to and from the event.
Duma said the department met with Zulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini at his Phongolo Palace about two weeks ago, and the safety of maidens attending the reed dance was one of the issues raised.
He said: “The king singled out their safety as a top priority and we are complying. Over the past 40 years, the reed dance has evolved to become not only a national event but an international event attracting high profile guests and tourists from different parts of the country and the globe.
“The road traffic inspectorate is working with municipalities and the stakeholders to ensure an increased law enforcement presence,” he said.
“We will also have random checks from time to time. We want to make sure all the maidens are safe. We have sufficient machinery on the road until Sunday.”
KZN transport department gets 'moving coffins' off the road to ensure Zulu maidens' safety
