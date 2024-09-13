South Africa

Life in jail for Congolese man who raped fiancée's child

13 September 2024 - 19:21 By TimesLIVE
Jean Claude Bukasa and the victim's mother were an engaged couple from the Democratic Republic of Congo living in South Africa with valid work permits. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A Congolese man who raped his fiancée’s seven-year-old daughter was on Friday sentenced by the Boksburg regional court to life imprisonment. 

The child had been left in the care of Jean Claude Bukasa while her mother took a bath on June 23 2021 at their home in Boksburg. 

“Upon her return from the bathroom, the mother noticed an unusual sticky white substance on the bed, which she wiped off,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said in a statement. 

She asked her daughter to explain what had occurred while she was taking a bath and the child disclosed the accused had raped her.

“The accused and the victim's mother were an engaged couple from the Democratic Republic of Congo living in South Africa with valid work permits. Bukasa is the father of the victim's brother,” Mjonondewane said. 

During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty. After being convicted, he begged for leniency because he supports both the victim and her brother. 

However state advocate Beatrice Nxumalo emphasised the severity of the crime, the victim's trust in the accused and the need to prioritise the interests of society and the victim. 

“The court noted the accused showed no remorse and had betrayed the trust of the child, who had looked up to him as her stepfather,” Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE 

