POLL | What do you think about the Roman’s Pizza branch 'cleaning used pizza boxes', allegedly for reuse?

13 September 2024 - 14:46
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A Roman's Pizza employee seen cleaning a pizza box.
Image: Supplied

Roman’s Pizza is in the spotlight after a video of an employee apparently cleaning used pizza boxes went viral this week.

The footage, from a Roman’s Pizza branch at Mayfield Square shopping centre in Daveyton, prompted the company’s CEO John Nicolakakis to start an investigation.

“We assure our customers and the public this is not a practice in our brand. At Roman’s Pizza we take pride in our customer service and adhere to strict operational protocols to ensure the quality and safety of our products. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards behaviour that compromises our brand, products, procedures and hygiene standards,” he said. 

“The actions of the employees in the video do not reflect the standard practices of our organisation. We are taking this matter seriously and have launched an investigation. We will leave no box unturned to ensure our high standards are upheld.” 

There have been mixed reactions to the video from the public. While some people believed the reuse of boxes was good for the environment, others were opposed to it. 

