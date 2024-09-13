A 42-year-old man who allegedly attacked and robbed Dutch tourists with two accomplices in Barberton, Mpumalanga, is expected to appear in the town's magistrate's court on Monday.
The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder and robbery after the incident on Tuesday on the R35 between Barberton and Badplaas.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the Dutch couple was driving a rented Toyota Cross when a VW Polo passed them.
"They kept driving when the Polo with three occupants drove parallel to their vehicle and fired at the driver, injuring him on his right hand. They stopped their vehicle," she said.
She said three suspects robbed the couple of two cellphones, three bank cards, R5,000 in cash, passports and an international driver's licence, before they fled the scene.
The suspect was arrested on Thursday and found in possession of the stolen items. He was arrested after an intelligence driven operation led by the Hawks.
Sekgotodi said the other two suspects are at large.
"The victims' property and the rented vehicle were recovered and confiscated," she said.
The Hawks are requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two suspects to contact the investigating officer, detective W/O Elbert De Lange, on 071 481 2815.
TimesLIVE
Robbery suspect in attack on Dutch tourists to appear in Barberton court
Image: Thami Masemola
A 42-year-old man who allegedly attacked and robbed Dutch tourists with two accomplices in Barberton, Mpumalanga, is expected to appear in the town's magistrate's court on Monday.
The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder and robbery after the incident on Tuesday on the R35 between Barberton and Badplaas.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the Dutch couple was driving a rented Toyota Cross when a VW Polo passed them.
"They kept driving when the Polo with three occupants drove parallel to their vehicle and fired at the driver, injuring him on his right hand. They stopped their vehicle," she said.
She said three suspects robbed the couple of two cellphones, three bank cards, R5,000 in cash, passports and an international driver's licence, before they fled the scene.
The suspect was arrested on Thursday and found in possession of the stolen items. He was arrested after an intelligence driven operation led by the Hawks.
Sekgotodi said the other two suspects are at large.
"The victims' property and the rented vehicle were recovered and confiscated," she said.
The Hawks are requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two suspects to contact the investigating officer, detective W/O Elbert De Lange, on 071 481 2815.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
British tourist drowns while swimming at KZN beach
KwaZulu-Natal hoping to regain tourists from coastal cousin
Four accused of robbing German tourist plead not guilty to all charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos