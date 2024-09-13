Suspect nabbed for ‘sex trafficking’ a year after accomplices arrested

Liu Liang, 33, was arrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport while attempting to flee the country on Wednesday, a year after his three co-accused were arrested for alleged human trafficking, the Hawks said.
He appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday.
In July last year, his three alleged accomplices, Thai women Walairak Thaemchange, 34, and Warunee Aryasid, 37, and a Chinese man, Lin Yong Peter Huang, 34, were arrested at a house in Garsfontein, Pretoria.
Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the trio was arrested by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team in collaboration with other police after a woman victim escaped from her captors and alerted the Thai Embassy about being kept against her will and sexually exploited at the premises.
"The trio appeared in the Pretoria court, with Huang granted bail of R100,000 after many appearances.
"Thaemchange and Aryasid have remained in custody since then."
Liang was flagged as a wanted person and a warrant for his arrest was issued in June 2023.
The court has postponed Liang’s case to September 25, for a bail application.
The trial for all of the suspects will be heard from September 27.
TimesLIVE
