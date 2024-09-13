South Africa

Suspect nabbed for ‘sex trafficking’ a year after accomplices arrested

13 September 2024 - 08:25
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liu Liang, 33, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court for alleged trafficking in persons.
Liu Liang, 33, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court for alleged trafficking in persons.
Image: Supplied/Hawks

Liu Liang, 33, was arrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport while attempting to flee the country on Wednesday, a year after his three co-accused were arrested for alleged human trafficking, the Hawks said. 

He appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday. 

In July last year, his three alleged accomplices, Thai women Walairak Thaemchange, 34, and Warunee Aryasid, 37, and a Chinese man, Lin Yong Peter Huang, 34, were arrested at a house in Garsfontein, Pretoria. 

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the trio was arrested by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team in collaboration with other police after a woman victim escaped from her captors and alerted the Thai Embassy about being kept against her will and sexually exploited at the premises. 

"The trio appeared in the Pretoria court, with Huang granted bail of R100,000 after many appearances.

"Thaemchange and Aryasid have remained in custody since then."

Liang was flagged as a wanted person and a warrant for his arrest was issued in June 2023.

The court has postponed Liang’s case to September 25, for a bail application.

The trial for all of the suspects will be heard from September 27.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Time for steely diplomacy to thwart trafficking rings and kidnappers

South Africa finds itself in a powerful — though not unique — dilemma that should be prioritised and tackled as a matter of urgency
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Duo nabbed after 90 illegal foreigners, kidnapping victim found at Ekurhuleni house

Mathe said the rescued Ethiopians were taken to hospital while two people, believed to be human traffickers and kidnappers, were arrested.
News
1 month ago

Rescued Ethiopians were living in filthy, derelict house 'in safe suburb'

Neighbours said the owner of the house moved out more than a month ago.
News
1 month ago

Trio nabbed for ‘trafficking’ after victims rescued from Pretoria house

Three people are expected to appear in a Tshwane court soon for alleged trafficking after three women were rescued from a house in Pretoria.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Roman’s Pizza to probe viral video of employee apparently cleaning used pizza ... South Africa
  2. Life sentence for parolee who raped his cousin, aged 7, for second time South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'I didn't win out of pity votes, I worked hard': Chidimma on winning ... South Africa
  4. SPCA puts brakes on pony-drawn cart hauling car with four passengers South Africa
  5. 'No queue' disc renewals find favour with South African vehicle owners South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the BELA Bill
Francine races across US South, slams region with rain and wind | REUTERS