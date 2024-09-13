Teachers urged to invest in their own mental health to help struggling teens

For teachers to help or identify children struggling with mental health issues, including those considering taking their own lives, they need to invest in their own psychological wellbeing.
This was the sentiment expressed by South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) project manager Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha.
This week the organisation put the spotlight on World Suicide Prevention Day.
While “every day is mental health awareness day”, Parbhoo-Seetha said, “acknowledging these days on the mental health calendar provides an opportunity to talk about it and open up those lines of communication. It’s important to let people know it’s OK to talk about mental illness and not feel judged”.
Sadag has been providing support to South Africans in need of mental health services for 30 years. The organisation has a programme focused on teenagers called “Teen suicide shouldn't be a secret”. It has reached more than 120,000 pupils, 3,000 teachers and 110 schools.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Parbhoo-Seetha said instead of addressing large school assemblies, the organisation sends a team of 22 counsellors to engage with pupils class-by-class and grade-by-grade. This ensures those who may be triggered or need immediate support are identified and addressed sensitively.
“We have two counsellors per class talking about mental health awareness, suicide prevention and how to destigmatise mental illness. We also engage with teachers about investing in their mental health and identifying students in crisis.”
The initiative aims for a more personal interaction by directly engaging with pupils and teachers.
In recent months, there have been several cases of teens taking their own lives reported across the country. Between April 26 and May 5, four pupils from Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park in Midrand allegedly took their own lives by drinking poison.
Four 'suicides' at Ivory Park school in 10 days
Parbhoo-Seetha provided advice on spotting signs of distress in children.
“Look for changes in behaviour, such as eating or sleeping too much or too little, and erratic moods. Depression often goes unrecognised and untreated, and it’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms.”
Parbhoo-Seetha said many pupils they engaged with have reported new confidence in handling conversations about mental health and recognising signs of distress in their peers.
“We’re helping children understand it’s OK to discuss what’s worrying them and seek the right help,” she said.
Pretoria pupil suicidal after k-word racial slur at Afrikaans school: Dad wants culprits punished, interventions
Sadag founder Zane Wilson emphasised the importance of continued efforts in mental health awareness.
“Suicide is a complex issue with a combination of many causes,” Wilson said.
“It affects individuals, families and communities worldwide, but it is often covered in silence and misunderstanding. We need to encourage open conversations and promote a culture of kindness and compassion to create a safer and more supportive environment for those who may be struggling,” she said.
The organisation’s 24-hour suicide crisis toll-free helpline receives more than 2,500 calls every day.
“Let us recommit ourselves to the cause of suicide prevention. There is much work to be done. We call on everyone to continue to support us and invest in mental health. Together we can make a lasting impact,” Wilson said.
As part of its 30th-anniversary celebrations, Sadag has launched the book Making Mental Health Matter for 30 Years which chronicles the organisation's journey and its contributions to mental health and wellbeing in South Africa.
