South Africa

Transnational crime syndicates behind illegal mining, says Hawks boss Lebeya

13 September 2024 - 21:00
Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya. File photo
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Theft of precious metals, illegal mining and transnational trafficking of commodities are not only local issues but an international phenomenon affecting other countries, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says. 

 He told delegates of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) who visited the Sibanye-Stillwater mine on Thursday the mining industry was a critical contributor to the economy. 

“However, it is also a target for a violent attacks, inclusive of theft, daily interruptions which threaten the very existence of this industry,” he said. 

He said in response to these challenges, the Hawks , collaborating with the mining industry and various government departments, have adopted a public /private partnership. 

Lebeya said they have adopted an approach to curb these crimes.

Through extensive research, he said, they have come to understand that transnational organised crime syndicates are behind these criminal activities.

“This realisation led us to engage the UNODC culminating in the adoption of the 2019 Economic and Social Council  resolution which seeks international support for a global and regional strategy on illegal mining.”  

He added that the delegates' visit to the mine was a crucial step in their collective efforts to understand the challenges faced by the mining industry and explore solutions to mitigate them.

We believe that having a first-hand experience of the origins of trafficking chains of these minerals will add your voice in supporting the endeavours to recognise that this phenomenon is a priority and it needs some investments in the resources that are needed to curb this scourge.”

He encouraged international delegates to work with the Hawks “to protect this vital industry and promote a safer and more secure environment”.

TimesLIVE

