South Africa

Tipoff leads to Tshwane police raid

Pair found with 600g of chemicals used to make crack cocaine arrested

14 September 2024 - 13:26
Two alleged drug dealers from Tanzania were found in possession of scales and chemicals used to manufacture crack cocaine and a third suspect was later arrested in Tshwane.
Image: Supplied/TMPD

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers on Friday arrested two suspects allegedly found in possession of 600g of chemicals used to manufacture crack cocaine. 

The two alleged drug dealers were arrested on Friday after the TMPD drug unit responded to a complaint about drugs being manufactured in Arcadia, according to TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba. 

“They followed up on the information and arrested two Tanzanian drug dealers between the ages of 28 and 45,” Mahamba said.

He said during questioning, the two suspects led the officers to another address where a third Tanzanian alleged drug dealer was arrested. “He was found in possession of crystal meth, heroin and cocaine. An estimated street value of all drugs found is R85,000,” he said.

TMPD members also arrested eight drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol and 12 people for public drinking during a joint drunk driving operation on Friday in Hammanskraal.

He said 44 infringement fines were issued. 

TimesLIVE

