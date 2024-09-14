Tensions simmer at Mister Sweet as striking workers lower basic salary demand

More than 350 workers at the Mister Sweet factory in Germiston on the East Rand have downed tools, demanding a wage increase.
The strike, which began on August 19, is being led by the Simunye Workers Forum and has seen workers protest outside the factory.
The workers were calling for a basic monthly wage of R19,500, a demand driven by what they described as “long-standing” frustrations over low pay, but have lowered their demand to a minimum wage of R12,500 for lower-level positions and R16,500 for higher-level roles.
Earlier, Premier Group, the parent company of Mister Sweet, launched an urgent application in the labour court to interdict the workers from participating in the strike. The company argued the strike was now unprotected because of the violence accompanying it. The court dismissed Premier's application.
Judge Reynaud Daniels noted that Premier failed to prove that the workers acted as a cohesive group or were responsible for the alleged violence.
He raised concerns about the misuse of interdicts to suppress lawful strike action, cautioning against their potential to undermine workers' rights.
Simunye Workers Forum organiser Jacob Potlaki, in a recent interview, said the forum was not finding common ground with the company over workers' demands.
“We have workers who have been there for 22 years now without a basic salary. It has been four weeks now and they keep referring us to percentages and we demand the rand,” Potlaki said in an interview with Power 98.7.
Potlaki said the company promised to pay workers incentives after a successful merger. Mister Sweet was bought by bought by Premier in 2022 for R427m.
“In March the employer called the workers and told them that the company had done well and made about a R100m through a merger. We haven’t received any of that,” he said.
Potlaki accused the company of exploiting workers despite its financial success.
“Clearly, Mister Sweet thought it could simply claim that a lawful and peaceful strike was violent and secure an interdict against the workers. The problem is not with the workers, it is with Mister Sweet, a highly exploitive company. Mister Sweet is owned by Premier FMCG, which made over R3bn in profits last year. Yet it refuses to pay the workers enough to survive,” Potlaki said.
Potlaki said an average salary for operators was R6,825 per month before deductions.
They have launched a petition urging people to support the workers' demand for a living wage and to boycott Mister Sweet products.
“Mister Sweet has also put pressure on workers at the Mister Sweet factory not to leave the premises at all. In the last few days, Premier bosses have brought mattresses into the factory, forcing workers to sleep in terrible and undignified conditions.”
Tensions simmer at Mister Sweet as striking workers lower basic salary demand
Company says amid the strike it is distributing sweets at reduced capacity
Image: Supplied
More than 350 workers at the Mister Sweet factory in Germiston on the East Rand have downed tools, demanding a wage increase.
The strike, which began on August 19, is being led by the Simunye Workers Forum and has seen workers protest outside the factory.
The workers were calling for a basic monthly wage of R19,500, a demand driven by what they described as “long-standing” frustrations over low pay, but have lowered their demand to a minimum wage of R12,500 for lower-level positions and R16,500 for higher-level roles.
Earlier, Premier Group, the parent company of Mister Sweet, launched an urgent application in the labour court to interdict the workers from participating in the strike. The company argued the strike was now unprotected because of the violence accompanying it. The court dismissed Premier's application.
Judge Reynaud Daniels noted that Premier failed to prove that the workers acted as a cohesive group or were responsible for the alleged violence.
He raised concerns about the misuse of interdicts to suppress lawful strike action, cautioning against their potential to undermine workers' rights.
Simunye Workers Forum organiser Jacob Potlaki, in a recent interview, said the forum was not finding common ground with the company over workers' demands.
“We have workers who have been there for 22 years now without a basic salary. It has been four weeks now and they keep referring us to percentages and we demand the rand,” Potlaki said in an interview with Power 98.7.
Potlaki said the company promised to pay workers incentives after a successful merger. Mister Sweet was bought by bought by Premier in 2022 for R427m.
“In March the employer called the workers and told them that the company had done well and made about a R100m through a merger. We haven’t received any of that,” he said.
Potlaki accused the company of exploiting workers despite its financial success.
“Clearly, Mister Sweet thought it could simply claim that a lawful and peaceful strike was violent and secure an interdict against the workers. The problem is not with the workers, it is with Mister Sweet, a highly exploitive company. Mister Sweet is owned by Premier FMCG, which made over R3bn in profits last year. Yet it refuses to pay the workers enough to survive,” Potlaki said.
Potlaki said an average salary for operators was R6,825 per month before deductions.
They have launched a petition urging people to support the workers' demand for a living wage and to boycott Mister Sweet products.
“Mister Sweet has also put pressure on workers at the Mister Sweet factory not to leave the premises at all. In the last few days, Premier bosses have brought mattresses into the factory, forcing workers to sleep in terrible and undignified conditions.”
Retail workers need 21 months to earn what CEOs earn in a day
Premier Group spokesperson Siobhan O’Sullivan told TimesLIVE an agreement was reached in April for a 7% wage increase, which was accepted by “most” employees.
“In April, Premier reached an agreement with the union, Ucimeshawu, to implement a 7% wage increase backdated to January, which is above average wage inflation.
“While this was accepted by the majority, some employees rejected the increase, demanding a R19,500 per month basic wage and a R15/hour increase for workers earning more than R19,500.”
She said the matter was referred to the CCMA by employee representatives and no agreement was reached. A notice of intention to strike was received from the workers’ forum on August 14.
“Out of a total complement of 602 employees, 385 participated in the strike, with some having returned to work during the course of the strike.”
O’Sullivan added that the company continued to operate with a reduced workforce supplemented by temporary staff.
“Premier’s Wadeville confectionery manufacturing facility produces sugar confectionery for Mister Sweet, Manhattan, Champion, Frutus, Candy Tops and Rascal brands for the broader Sadc market and some international markets. Premier continues to run our operations and distribute products to our loyal customers and consumers, albeit at reduced capacity,” she said.
O’Sullivan emphasised Premier’s commitment to resolving the strike quickly and amicably while maintaining operations.
“Premier is committed to providing a safe working environment for all our employees while ensuring continued supply of products to our customers and consumers in the communities in which we operate.
“We have and will continue to engage with the employees and their representatives to resolve the strike quickly and amicably. It is regrettable that some employees have resorted to intimidation and violence towards those wishing to continue working.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
EFF not backing down on ‘two-pot’ pension fund fight in parliament
EXCLUSIVE | Staff face evictions as ANC and YL pass the buck over nonpayment of workers
Israeli troops shoot American woman dead at West Bank protest, officials say
'Doesn't feel like home': Liverpool's Muslims shocked by UK riots
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos