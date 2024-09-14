South Africa

Woman raped during hijacking ordeal in Tshwane

14 September 2024 - 12:33
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was raped during a hijacking ordeal in Tshwane. File photo.
Police are looking for suspects after a woman was raped during a hijacking ordeal in Tshwane. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A woman travelling with her husband was allegedly raped when their vehicle was hijacked in Proclamation Hill in Pretoria West on Friday night. 

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba, said tactical unit members responded to a report about a Nissan Hardbody bakkie that was hijacked on Friday evening. 

The members made a follow-up and managed to locate the vehicle. It was found deserted in Saulsville, Pretoria West. The suspects drove with the victims and raped the wife,” he said. 

He added the suspects were not found but a case of hijacking, kidnapping and rape was opened with the police.

TMPD was working with the police to apprehend the perpetrators. 

“The department would like to appeal to members of the public who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the nearest police station or TMPD on 012 358 7095/6,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Trio nabbed for businessman’s murder, kidnap of partner from Joburg store

The kidnap-for-ransom victim was rescued on Sunday.
News
5 days ago

Eastern Cape businesses forced to pay monthly ‘protection fees’ to violent gangs

Businesses and even schools forced to pay monthly amounts to violent gangs who will stop at nothing to get their hands on cash
News
2 weeks ago

Police bust Durban syndicate who 'kidnap women, raid bank accounts'

Durban metro police have bust a syndicate of scammers who allegedly preyed on at least 30 women at shopping centres before kidnapping, assaulting and ...
News
1 month ago

Life jail term for woman who helped murder Soweto mom, kidnap her baby

She was murdered by her husband's cousin and the cousin's girlfriend.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU authorised to probe reinstatement of former Transnet CEO Gama South Africa
  2. Public works and infrastructure investigating syndicates profiting from ... South Africa
  3. Roman’s Pizza to probe viral video of employee apparently cleaning used pizza ... South Africa
  4. Amount in tender fraud case against former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi now stated ... South Africa
  5. Transnational crime syndicates behind illegal mining, says Hawks boss Lebeya South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister Gordhan briefs the media on developments relating to SAA
Watch: Firstrand posts higher profit