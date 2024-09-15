South Africa

'Burnt beyond recognition': Five killed as car rolls in Mpumalanga

15 September 2024 - 10:57
The wreckage of the vehicle that overturned early on Sunday morning on D2945 Road.
Image: Supplied

Five people were killed in the early hours of Sunday when the sedan they were travelling in overturned on D2945 Road between Mgobobodzi and Madadeni. 

Mpumalanga's department of community safety, security and liaison said five occupants were burnt beyond recognition. A sixth critically injured person was taken to hospital for treatment.

An investigation will determine what caused the crash.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie urged motorists to be cautious. 

“We must all respect the rules of the road. With greater caution and considerate driving, more lives will be spared. We must all play our part to bring an end to the devastation that tragedies like these bring to families and communities. This we can do by using the road safely. Motorists must always adjust their driving according to prevailing conditions on the road,” said Macie. 

He wished the injured occupant a speedy recovery.

