Council of Education Ministers meets to discuss impact of school budget cuts

A special meeting of the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) will be convened this week to discuss the effect of budget cuts on provincial education departments across the country.
An analysis of provincial feedback would inform the basis of discussions between basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, National Treasury and the finance minister, the minister said.
Gwarube held an impromptu engagement with representatives from all five teacher unions on the sidelines of the department’s strategic planning session in Pretoria.
The minister briefed unions about convening a meeting of the CEM to assess the effects of budget cuts on the country’s basic education system.
“I am working very hard to ensure we have a full understanding of the effect of the budget cuts in the sector. I am determined to work with Treasury to ensure that we cushion the blow on front-line services in the sector. Additionally, we must place data-driven evidence before my cabinet colleague the minister of finance and find innovative ways to avoid further cuts to the education budget but to explore ways to do more with less” said Gwarube.
Teacher unions welcomed Gwarube's openness and transparency and emphasised the importance of ensuring the timely transfer of grants and funding to provinces.
They also voiced support, according to the minister, for efforts to engage with the National Treasury to protect the sector from the worst effects of the country's financial challenges.
The Western Cape education department has been criticised after confirming 2,400 teaching posts would be cut in 2025 due to a R3.8bn budget shortfall over the next three years.
The national government's decision not to fully fund the 2023 public sector wage agreement has caused a fiscal crisis for education departments across the country, warned Western Cape education MEC David Maynier.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
