South Africa

Two people die at airports in Johannesburg and Durban

15 September 2024 - 11:18
The cause of death in both incidents is still unknown. File photo.
Image: Supplied

One person died at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport while another died at King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Saturday.

The cause of death in both incidents was not immediately known, said Airports Company SA (Acsa). Inquest dockets have been opened for further investigation.

Acsa spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said officials at OR Tambo received a call at about 3.10pm reporting that a person had fallen from parking level 5 to the ground level. 

“Law enforcement and airport health officials stationed at the 24-hour clinic were immediately alerted to the incident,” said Mulibana. Paramedics declared the person dead on the scene.

He said another traveller, an unidentified male passenger, died at King Shaka International Airport after collapsing in the domestic arrivals area. 

“Emergency services were immediately called and attended to him, but he was unfortunately declared dead on the scene. Acsa extends deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of both travellers during this difficult time,” he said.

TimesLIVE

