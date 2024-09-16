Fourteen traffic officials and a driving school operator were arrested in Mpumalanga on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption relating to irregular issuing of drivers' licences.
The 15 were arrested in a joint operation by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) and the Hawks.
The suspects, aged between 34 and 59, were arrested in Sabie, Granskop, Lydenburg, Elukwatini and Verena, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a statement.
NTACU investigates cases of alleged corruption at driver learner testing centres, vehicle resting centres, vehicle registration centres and officer corruption, among other offences.
The suspects will appear in court soon.
15 suspects nabbed for fraud relating to irregular issuing of drivers' licences
Image: RTMC
