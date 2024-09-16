South Africa

15 suspects nabbed for fraud relating to irregular issuing of drivers' licences

16 September 2024 - 19:43
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the 15 suspects who was arrested in Mpumalanga on Monday.
One of the 15 suspects who was arrested in Mpumalanga on Monday.
Image: RTMC

Fourteen traffic officials and a driving school operator were arrested in Mpumalanga on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption relating to irregular issuing of drivers' licences.

The 15 were arrested in a joint operation by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) and the Hawks.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 59, were arrested in Sabie, Granskop, Lydenburg, Elukwatini and Verena, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a statement.

NTACU investigates cases of alleged corruption at driver learner testing centres, vehicle resting centres, vehicle registration centres and officer corruption, among other offences.

The suspects will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

High-speed car chase ends in footrace between 'smuggler' and traffic officer

A high-speed car chase turned into a brisk 350m footrace that ended in a pair of handcuffs for an alleged abalone poacher who tried to outrun traffic ...
News
1 day ago

Field ranger wounded after buffalo charges at him in Kruger National Park

He was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby medical facility.
News
1 month ago

Jacques Freitag's runaway murder suspects remanded

Bail applications by the couple linked to the murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag and conspiracy to kill another man are ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two people die at airports in Johannesburg and Durban South Africa
  2. FBI investigating another attempted assassination of Trump World
  3. Neema Foundation for the Deaf offers Makhadzi a free deaf sensitisation and ... South Africa
  4. Severe rain, heavy winds and hail warning for KZN South Africa
  5. Suspect caught for murder while packing his bags in an attempt to flee South Africa

Latest Videos

LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
2024 Festival of Motoring