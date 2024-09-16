South Africa

Checkers recalls fresh Deli hummus from its shelves

16 September 2024 - 21:55
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Checkers says during routine quality testing, microbiological contamination was found in three batches of Deli branded hummus on Monday. File photo.
Image: Hein van Tonder

Checkers supermarkets and selected OK Foods stores are initiating a voluntary recall of their 300g and 125g tubs of fresh Deli hummus with sell-by dates between September 10 and October 8 2024.

“During routine quality testing, microbiological contamination was found in three batches of Deli branded label hummus this morning. As a precautionary measure, the affected batches, together with associated products, are being recalled,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The following products are being removed from supermarket shelves nationwide: Hummus, Reduced Fat Hummus, Zataar Hummus, Red Pepper Hummus and Caramelised Onion Hummus.

It said all production at the supplier — which has an FSSC 22 000 certificate for its food safety management system — has been halted.

“We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall. Customers who may have purchased these products should not consume it and instead return it to their nearest Checkers supermarket or OK Foods for a full refund.”

The company said its food scientists and technologists were working closely with its supplier and the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall.

