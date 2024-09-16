Checkers supermarkets and selected OK Foods stores are initiating a voluntary recall of their 300g and 125g tubs of fresh Deli hummus with sell-by dates between September 10 and October 8 2024.
“During routine quality testing, microbiological contamination was found in three batches of Deli branded label hummus this morning. As a precautionary measure, the affected batches, together with associated products, are being recalled,” the company said in a statement on Monday.
The following products are being removed from supermarket shelves nationwide: Hummus, Reduced Fat Hummus, Zataar Hummus, Red Pepper Hummus and Caramelised Onion Hummus.
It said all production at the supplier — which has an FSSC 22 000 certificate for its food safety management system — has been halted.
“We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall. Customers who may have purchased these products should not consume it and instead return it to their nearest Checkers supermarket or OK Foods for a full refund.”
The company said its food scientists and technologists were working closely with its supplier and the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall.
TimesLIVE
Checkers recalls fresh Deli hummus from its shelves
Image: Hein van Tonder
Checkers supermarkets and selected OK Foods stores are initiating a voluntary recall of their 300g and 125g tubs of fresh Deli hummus with sell-by dates between September 10 and October 8 2024.
“During routine quality testing, microbiological contamination was found in three batches of Deli branded label hummus this morning. As a precautionary measure, the affected batches, together with associated products, are being recalled,” the company said in a statement on Monday.
The following products are being removed from supermarket shelves nationwide: Hummus, Reduced Fat Hummus, Zataar Hummus, Red Pepper Hummus and Caramelised Onion Hummus.
It said all production at the supplier — which has an FSSC 22 000 certificate for its food safety management system — has been halted.
“We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall. Customers who may have purchased these products should not consume it and instead return it to their nearest Checkers supermarket or OK Foods for a full refund.”
The company said its food scientists and technologists were working closely with its supplier and the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Retail workers need 21 months to earn what CEOs earn in a day
Linda Sebezo fires back at critics judging her Shoprite shopping spree
Shoprite reviews African operations, especially inflation-hit Ghana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos