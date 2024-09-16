South Africa

Huge abalone bust at storage facility in Cape Town

16 September 2024 - 14:37 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Abalone and equipment worth an estimated R10m were confiscated by police.
Abalone and equipment worth an estimated R10m were confiscated by police.
Image: SAPS

Three foreigners will appear in court on Tuesday after being arrested in what police described as one of the biggest abalone busts in recent years in the Western Cape.

Police raided a property on Sunday and discovered abalone and equipment worth an estimated R10.3m at Rylands in Cape Town.

A tactical response team (TRT) arrested a 53-year-old Chinese national and two Zimbabweans aged 28 and 31.

“Members of the TRT acted on information about an abalone storage facility which led them to an address in the industrial area of Rylands, near Philippi,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie.   

“Upon arrival, members noticed how a suspect who stood at the entrance gate to the premises attempted to run away.”

Police arrested the man and discovered a large storage building converted into an abalone processing facility. Two men were processing a substantial quantity of abalone inside: 11,485 wet and 15,200 dry abalone. The suspects face charges of illegal possession of abalone.

During another TRT operation 2,505 units of abalone were found abandoned in a vehicle at Nyanga.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town

Metal theft is on the list of priorities the City of Cape Town wants to tackle through its co-operation agreement with SAPS and the provincial ...
News
3 hours ago

High-speed car chase ends in footrace between 'smuggler' and traffic officer

A high-speed car chase turned into a brisk 350m footrace that ended in a pair of handcuffs for an alleged abalone poacher who tried to outrun traffic ...
News
1 day ago

The blooming mysterious case of South Africa's top flower cop

Capt Karel du Toit, four times the Northern Cape detective employee of the year, stands accused of profiting from the trade he has worked so hard to ...
News
1 week ago

Chinese national fined R250,000 for illegal possession of abalone

A Chinese national has been slapped with a R250,000 fine for illegal possession of abalone and for operating a fish processing establishment without ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two people die at airports in Johannesburg and Durban South Africa
  2. FBI investigating another attempted assassination of Trump World
  3. Suspect caught for murder while packing his bags in an attempt to flee South Africa
  4. Cape Town cop fired after arrest for 'kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals' South Africa
  5. Woman raped during hijacking ordeal in Tshwane South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Festival of Motoring
Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla outlines plans to tackle emerging ...