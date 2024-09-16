South Africa

Man on the run after allegedly killing baby and wounding mother-in-law and wife with an axe

16 September 2024 - 07:37
Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly killed a baby and attempted to kill his wife and mother-in-law in Limpopo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly killed an 18-month-old baby and attempted to kill his wife and mother-in-law by hacking them with an axe in Limpopo.

The incident happened at Lusaka village, Ritavi in Mopani district on Saturday night. The suspect man arrived at a ceremony where he allegedly attacked his mother-in-law, 57. 

The mother-in-law, who is the child's grandmother, was carrying the baby on her back at the time, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba. 

“The suspect allegedly attacked her with an axe and injured the baby and mother-in-law. He then allegedly attacked his wife, 34, and fled the scene thereafter,” Ledwaba said. 

Police and paramedics were called and the victims were taken to hospital. The baby succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while the two women were admitted for serious injuries. 

“Police opened cases of murder, attempted murder and assault GBH. The motive for the incident is unknown. However, domestic violence-related issues cannot be ruled out,” said Ledwaba. 

