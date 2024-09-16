South Africa

Neema Foundation for the Deaf offers Makhadzi a free deaf sensitisation and sign language master class

16 September 2024 - 07:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Makhadzi was criticised for mocking the deaf community in her 'Jealous Down' music video.
Makhadzi was criticised for mocking the deaf community in her 'Jealous Down' music video.
Image: Makhadzisa/ Instagram

Neema Foundation for the Deaf, an organisation that advocates for the rights and dignity of the deaf community, has extended an invitation for award-winning musician Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known as Makhadzi, and her team to participate in a free deaf sensitisation and SA sign language (SASL) master class.

This follows the controversy that arose after a short clip of her music video for the song Jealous Down was released.

In the video Makhadzi is seen making inaccurate and inappropriate sign language gestures. She appears to be playfully translating the words of a person in the video using sign language. However, it was pointed out the signs used did not adhere to proper sign language grammar.

The South African sign language digital learning platform demanded an apology from the singer, saying her actions were disrespectful to the deaf community. 

After facing criticism, Makhadzi apologised for offending the deaf community.

Mampara of the week: Ndivhudzannyi ‘Makhadzi’ Ralivhona

Pop singer Makhadzi was just a teenager when fake sign language interpreter Thamsanqa Jantjie embarrassed South Africa on the world stage by ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“While we note media reports about her apology, the incident couldn’t have come at a worse time as we are commemorating #DeafAwarenessMonth. Makhadzi’s actions, unfortunately, appeared to mock an integral part of deaf identity,” said Itumeleng Motaung, chairperson of Neema Foundation for the Deaf.

Motaung said the organisation believes the unfortunate incident presents an opportunity for growth and learning.

“We urge Makhadzi to use this moment to engage with the deaf community and gain a deeper understanding of SASL and deaf culture,” said Motaung.

Neema Foundation is offering Makhadzi a complimentary SASL masterclass to help her better connect with the deaf community and promote positive representation.

Motaung said: “We hope by extending this offer, Makhadzi will see it as an opportunity to use her platform to celebrate diversity and inclusivity, setting an example for others to foster greater understanding and respect for the deaf community.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Makhadzi apologises for offending deaf community during music video shoot

Award winning musician Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona has apologised after facing criticism for offending the deaf community in her recent music ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Makhadzi channels Rihanna for 'miracle child' album cover

Makhadzi said the words on her album cover represent the pain and celebrations that have shaped her life and career.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Shine a light on the blind spot': Miss SA Mia le Roux on sign language education for hearing children

Newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, believes being in the spotlight will help shine light on the “blind spots” in the nation and foster ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two people die at airports in Johannesburg and Durban South Africa
  2. Cape Town cop fired after arrest for 'kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals' South Africa
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from ... news
  5. Mpumalanga CPF member who 'tampered with crime scene' arrested for defeating ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We hear her': French women rally to support Gisele Pelicot | REUTERS
Houthi missile reaches central Israel for the first time | REUTERS