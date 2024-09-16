“While we note media reports about her apology, the incident couldn’t have come at a worse time as we are commemorating #DeafAwarenessMonth. Makhadzi’s actions, unfortunately, appeared to mock an integral part of deaf identity,” said Itumeleng Motaung, chairperson of Neema Foundation for the Deaf.
Motaung said the organisation believes the unfortunate incident presents an opportunity for growth and learning.
“We urge Makhadzi to use this moment to engage with the deaf community and gain a deeper understanding of SASL and deaf culture,” said Motaung.
Neema Foundation is offering Makhadzi a complimentary SASL masterclass to help her better connect with the deaf community and promote positive representation.
Motaung said: “We hope by extending this offer, Makhadzi will see it as an opportunity to use her platform to celebrate diversity and inclusivity, setting an example for others to foster greater understanding and respect for the deaf community.”
TimesLIVE
Neema Foundation for the Deaf offers Makhadzi a free deaf sensitisation and sign language master class
Image: Makhadzisa/ Instagram
Neema Foundation for the Deaf, an organisation that advocates for the rights and dignity of the deaf community, has extended an invitation for award-winning musician Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known as Makhadzi, and her team to participate in a free deaf sensitisation and SA sign language (SASL) master class.
This follows the controversy that arose after a short clip of her music video for the song Jealous Down was released.
In the video Makhadzi is seen making inaccurate and inappropriate sign language gestures. She appears to be playfully translating the words of a person in the video using sign language. However, it was pointed out the signs used did not adhere to proper sign language grammar.
The South African sign language digital learning platform demanded an apology from the singer, saying her actions were disrespectful to the deaf community.
After facing criticism, Makhadzi apologised for offending the deaf community.
Mampara of the week: Ndivhudzannyi ‘Makhadzi’ Ralivhona
TimesLIVE
