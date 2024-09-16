KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Thulasizwe Buthelezi has placed disaster management teams on high alert after a severe thunderstorm warning for the province on Monday.
The SA Weather Service issued a level 2 warning for the region, with possible impacts including damage to infrastructure, homes, vehicles and livestock.
The storm, expected to affect the province from 11am on Monday, is forecast to bring heavy rains, strong winds, lightning and possibly hail.
Areas expected to be impacted are Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big Five Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba and Msunduzi.
The MEC said roads in low-lying areas are at risk of flooding and power surges may occur due to the high probability of excessive lightning.
Residents are warned bridges and roads in flood-prone areas may be particularly dangerous, and they should avoid outdoor activities because of lightning, hail and flooding.
Severe rain, heavy winds and hail warning for KZN
Image: 123RF/thvideo
