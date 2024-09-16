A Limpopo man will appear in court on Monday on charges of murder after he was caught by police while packing his bags in an attempt to flee.
Police were alerted about the murder in Helen Park, Northam, at the weekend and arrived at the scene to find the body of an unknown man l with stab wounds.
It was alleged the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation. The suspect allegedly went home to fetch a sharp object, returned and allegedly repeatedly stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.
Paramedics declared the stabbed man dead at the scene, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
"The suspect apparently later returned home to pack his belongings to flee. The police arrived at his residence in Helen Park and arrested the suspect," Ledwaba said.
The suspect, 32, was arrested shortly before 5am on Sunday.
He will appear in the Northam magistrate's court while investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
Suspect caught for murder while packing his bags in an attempt to flee
He was arrested at his home in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/scanrail
A Limpopo man will appear in court on Monday on charges of murder after he was caught by police while packing his bags in an attempt to flee.
Police were alerted about the murder in Helen Park, Northam, at the weekend and arrived at the scene to find the body of an unknown man l with stab wounds.
It was alleged the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation. The suspect allegedly went home to fetch a sharp object, returned and allegedly repeatedly stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.
Paramedics declared the stabbed man dead at the scene, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
"The suspect apparently later returned home to pack his belongings to flee. The police arrived at his residence in Helen Park and arrested the suspect," Ledwaba said.
The suspect, 32, was arrested shortly before 5am on Sunday.
He will appear in the Northam magistrate's court while investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Robbery suspect in attack on Dutch tourists to appear in Barberton court
Cape Town cop fired after arrest for 'kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals'
Murder suspect killed and cop injured during shoot-out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos