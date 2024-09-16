South Africa

Suspect caught for murder while packing his bags in an attempt to flee

He was arrested at his home in Limpopo

16 September 2024 - 07:37
A suspect was arrested for murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed a man. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A Limpopo man will appear in court on Monday on charges of murder after he was caught by police while packing his bags in an attempt to flee.

Police were alerted about the murder in Helen Park, Northam, at the weekend and arrived at the scene to find the body of an unknown man l with stab wounds. 

It was alleged the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation. The suspect allegedly went home to fetch a sharp object, returned and allegedly repeatedly stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene. 

Paramedics declared the stabbed man dead at the scene, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba. 

"The suspect apparently later returned home to pack his belongings to flee. The police arrived at his residence in Helen Park and arrested the suspect," Ledwaba said. 

The suspect, 32, was arrested shortly before 5am on Sunday. 

He will appear in the Northam magistrate's court while investigations continue.

TimesLIVE

