South Africa

Two killed in ‘mob justice’ attack after murder of resident near Mthatha

16 September 2024 - 13:20 By Nhlanhla Mabunda
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A neighbour noticed an open door and found a woman had been murdered. Stock photo.
A neighbour noticed an open door and found a woman had been murdered. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ucho103

Eastern Cape police are investigating an alleged mob justice attack that left two men dead in retaliation for the murder of a woman at home in Qolweni Location, Mthatha.

A resident discovered the body of a neighbour on Saturday after seeing two men running from the woman's home. Shortly afterwards two men were found dead in an area of veld.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said: “Information indicates the neighbour went to the house in the morning when she noticed two men jumping out a window. 

“She found the door slightly open, and on entering the house saw the body of her neighbour lying on the floor. She alerted the community, who allegedly chased after the two men. 

“Soon after, the two men who were allegedly seen running from the scene, were found dead in grazing land at Lukhwethu Location in Bityi with multiple injuries.” 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said: “We encourage the community to report any criminal activity to the authorities or use community-based structures, such as a community police forum, which seek to bridge the gap between the community and the police.”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

‘Pastor cut off my hands despite my plea for mercy’

"I begged him to at least leave me with one hand, but he said my friends must see what happens to people who steal from him," the man who had both ...
News
5 months ago

Man on the run after 'killing baby, wounding mother-in-law, wife with axe'

The incident happened at Lusaka village, Ritavi in Mopani district on Saturday night.
News
6 hours ago

Girl, 11, dies after hijackers drive over her while she hides under mom's car

The Embassy Church has asked for prayers for the Durban family of an 11-year-old girl who was killed when a take-out meal turned into tragedy on ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two people die at airports in Johannesburg and Durban South Africa
  2. FBI investigating another attempted assassination of Trump World
  3. Cape Town cop fired after arrest for 'kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals' South Africa
  4. Suspect caught for murder while packing his bags in an attempt to flee South Africa
  5. Woman raped during hijacking ordeal in Tshwane South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Festival of Motoring
Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla outlines plans to tackle emerging ...