WATCH | Four accused in Joshlin Smith’s disappearance back in court

16 September 2024 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Four accused are expected to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate's court in the Western Cape on Monday in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

