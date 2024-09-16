South Africa

WATCH | Longwe Twala theft case back in court

16 September 2024 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The theft case against Longwe Twala, son of music legend Sello "Chicco" Twala, resumes in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

